Switch to Daylight Saving Time: When to Change the Clocks and How to Adjust to the Time Change

On the night of Saturday, October 25, Ukraine will switch to standard time. At 4:00 a.m., clocks must be set back one hour to 3:00 a.m. This will give Ukrainians an extra hour of sleep, though some people may feel tired and sleepy in the first few days after the time change.

The procedure for switching to daylight saving time and standard time in Ukraine is defined by Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 509 of 1996, “On the Procedure for Calculating Time on the Territory of Ukraine.”

According to the document, the switch to standard time takes place on the last Sunday of October at 4:00 a.m. Clocks must be set back one hour.

In 2026, the last Sunday in October falls on the 25th. Therefore, clocks must be set back on the night of October 24–25:

Was: 4:00 a.m.

Set to: 3:00 a.m.

Date of the change: the night of October 25, 2026.

So, after the clocks are set back, the night will be one hour longer.

The “Boryspil City Council Department of Culture” Facebook group reminded users that the switch to standard time has several practical implications. Specifically, these include:

an extra hour of sleep;

the opportunity to gradually adapt to the new season;

an opportunity to review your usual daily schedule.

At the same time, experts advise against worrying just because of the clock change itself.

The press office of the Ternopil Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explained that for most people, the switch to standard time goes by without significant problems, and following simple rules for healthy sleep helps them adjust to the new schedule more quickly.

“For most people, the transition to standard time goes by without significant problems, and simple rules for healthy sleep help them adapt more quickly to the new schedule,” the experts noted.

However, in the first few days after the clocks are changed, some people may experience:

drowsiness;

fatigue;

irritability;

decreased concentration;

difficulty falling asleep.

These symptoms are usually short-lived and gradually subside, according to the Center for Public Health.

Experts advise paying closer attention to sleep patterns after the switch to standard time for children, older adults, and people with sleep disorders or chronic illnesses. They may be more sensitive to changes in their usual routine.

“Special attention should be paid to the daily routine of children, older adults, and people with sleep disorders or chronic illnesses, as they may be more sensitive to changes in their usual routine,” concluded the Ternopil Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

To make the adjustment easier, it’s important to maintain a consistent sleep schedule, not neglect rest, and give your body time to get used to the new routine.

Most importantly: on the night of October 25, 2026, clocks in Ukraine must be set back one hour—from 4:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m.

As a reminder, on the night of Saturday, October 24, to Sunday, October 25, Ukraine will switch to standard time. At 4:00 a.m., the clocks will need to be set back one hour to 3:00 a.m.

On the night of October 24–25, Ukraine will switch to standard time. Although Ukrainians will be able to sleep an hour longer, some people’s bodies will need time to adjust to the change in sleep schedule.

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