Boris Hora, a well-known Ukrainian speleologist and traveler, was killed in the war

Boris Hora, a soldier from Ternopil, was killed in the war—a well-known Ukrainian speleologist, traveler, guide, volunteer, and community leader. He devoted many years to exploring caves, developing tourism, and promoting Ukraine’s natural landmarks.

His daughter, Alina Yarmakova (Gora), announced her father’s death.

The soldier’s daughter reported that her father died on October 19. However, the family is still awaiting the results of a DNA test.

“On October 19, our father, Boris Hora—the father of Lyubko Hora and me—passed away. We are awaiting the results of the DNA analysis. More detailed information will follow,” Alina wrote.

Ternopil Mayor Serhiy Nadal also announced the death of Boris Hora and expressed his condolences to his family and loved ones.

According to the mayor, Boris voluntarily joined the military after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.

Boris Hora was born on March 10, 1969, in Ternopil. He was a well-known Ukrainian speleologist, traveler, guide, volunteer, and public figure.

In the 1990s, as part of the “Plast” Scout organization, he founded the “Crystal” hiking club. There, Boris taught young people, organized mountain hikes and hiking competitions, inspiring the young participants with his travels and introducing them to the world of caving.

He later settled in the village of Zalissia in the Chortkiv district, near the Mlynky Cave. There, he set up a caving base and worked as a guide, introducing visitors to the underground world of caves.

Boris Hora organized rafting trips down the Dniester River and advocated for the river’s ecological preservation. Among his passions were hiking in the Carpathians, rafting down the Black Cheremosh River, and climbing in the Caucasus Mountains.

He devoted a significant part of his life to exploring natural landmarks, developing active tourism, and promoting the beauty of his native region.

“Boris knew how to inspire people with his travels; he introduced young people to the world of speleology and organized hikes in the mountains and rafting trips down the Dniester,” noted Nadal.

The mayor of Ternopil expressed his condolences to Boris Hora’s family, friends, and everyone who knew him.

“May the memory of this Defender of Ukraine live on,” he wrote.

Source: the Facebook page of the deceased’s daughter and a Telegram post by Ternopil Mayor Serhiy Nadal.

As a reminder, Ukrainian blogger and soldier Kyrylo Soloshenko, known online as Kyrylo Akuratny, was killed on the front lines. He was 35 years old. According to a friend, the soldier died on October 15 during a combat mission, shielding a comrade with his own body from a direct strike by a Russian FPV drone.

Andriy, the driver of the shuttle bus at the National Military Memorial Cemetery, was killed during a Russian attack on the M-05 Kyiv–Odesa highway. The bus was damaged as a result of the strike.

Read us on