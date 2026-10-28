In the Sumy region, efforts are continuing to expand the network of underground schools to provide students with safer learning conditions. Currently, 13 such schools are already operating in the region, and nine more are under construction. In addition, documentation has been prepared for 14 future underground schools.

“The process is ongoing and being scaled up as much as possible. We have 14 more cost estimates with specific location details, and we’re bringing in partners,” said the head of the regional state administration.

He explained that the construction of new underground schools is focused primarily on the region’s major cities, where the highest concentration of students is found. In total, out of the region’s 280 schools, 225 have their own shelters; in particular, more than 70 are equipped with anti-radiation shelters.

According to Grygorov, this allows for a high rate of in-person and hybrid learning: currently, 75,000 children are receiving an education in the region, with 22 schools operating entirely in-person and 193 using a hybrid model.

Expanding the protective infrastructure is critical, as since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Russians have damaged 165 schools in the Sumy region and completely destroyed 21.

Oleg Grigorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reported this in an interview with Ukrinform.

A total of 113 underground schools are under construction in Ukraine.

In the Kharkiv region, six underground schools are under construction, and another 16 such projects are in the planning stages.

Underground schools to be built in Ukraine’s frontline regions: details

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