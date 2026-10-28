Zelenskyy to Receive the Highest Honor of the German State of Hesse

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be awarded the Wilhelm Loeschner Medal—the highest honor bestowed by the federal state of Hesse in Germany. The award is being presented in recognition of his role in countering Russian aggression, defending Ukrainian sovereignty and the democratic system, and upholding European values.

“Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is considered one of the most prominent international political figures of our time. His tireless efforts to ensure Ukraine’s territorial integrity, freedom, democracy, and integration into the political system based on the fundamental principles and values of the European Union have made him a symbol of the struggle against military aggression far beyond Europe’s borders,” said Boris Rhein, Prime Minister of Hesse.

He emphasized that the award is intended not only for the Ukrainian President but also for the entire Ukrainian people. “At the same time, this award is intended for the entire Ukrainian people, who, under his leadership—having fallen victim to a brutal Russian war of aggression that violates international law— has for nearly five years been defending not only the sovereignty of their country and the lives of its citizens, but also Europe and our European values,” the head of the state government emphasized.

Rein noted that after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, Zelenskyy demonstrated exceptional courage by remaining in Kyiv and organizing military resistance from there. According to him, this helped preserve Ukraine’s government leadership and unity under extraordinary circumstances.

The Prime Minister of Hesse also praised the Ukrainian President’s diplomatic efforts aimed at defending international law, democracy, freedom, and human rights.

“Hesse stands with Ukraine. Our solidarity is an expression of our shared conviction that a country’s future cannot be determined by military force. By presenting the Wilhelm Loeschner Medal to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, we are sending a signal about the importance of democratic self-determination, European solidarity, and the protection of freedom,” Rhein stated.

As noted in the statement, the presentation of the Wilhelm Loeschner Medal traditionally takes place on December 1, Hesse’s Constitution Day. However, the specific date and format of the award ceremony for Zelenskyy have not yet been announced.

This was reported on Wednesday by the State Chancellery of Hesse.

Photos, video: Zelenskyy was awarded Lithuania’s highest honor.

Video: Zelenskyy was awarded Poland’s highest honor.

Read us on