Koretsky explained where the 1.2 billion euros in aid from the Netherlands will go

The Dutch government announced a new package of civilian and economic aid for Ukraine totaling 1.2 billion euros, covering the period from 2027 to 2029. This was announced on October 28 by Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi following a meeting with Shurd Shurdma, the Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation.

The allocated funds will be directed toward the restoration and physical protection of critical infrastructure—including energy and water supply systems—the provision of backup equipment and spare parts, and support for the private sector.

During the talks, the parties discussed expanding Dutch business investments in Ukraine’s agricultural sector, IT, and energy equipment manufacturing, as well as launching a mechanism for insuring against war risks. In addition, the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine and its Dutch counterpart are preparing to sign a declaration on deepening industrial cooperation and developing an “Industrial Ramstein.”

Source: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the Netherlands on a visit. There, he plans to meet with Prime Minister Rob Jetten, representatives of Ukrainian and Dutch businesses, and King Willem-Alexander. Among the main topics of discussion are defense and economic cooperation, strengthening Ukraine’s air defense, and continued support for Ukraine.

The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with an additional €500 million in military aid. The new package will include, in particular, air defense systems and drones to protect against Russian airstrikes. This was announced by Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Dutch Minister of Defense called Russia an enemy, not merely an aggressor.

The Netherlands will help Ukraine enhance the effectiveness of its F-16s in shooting down jet-powered drones.

The Netherlands will help Ukraine maintain its F-16 fighter jets.

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