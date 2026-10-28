The Language Ombudswoman Announced the Amounts of Fines for Teachers Who Use Russian in Class

Teachers may receive a warning or an administrative fine ranging from 3,400 to 5,100 hryvnias for using the Russian language during the educational process. This was announced on October 28 by Olena Ivanovska, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language.

According to the language ombudswoman, complaints from parents or students serve as the basis for investigating the case and imposing sanctions. In the event of a repeat violation, the fine increases, and if the teacher refuses to pay voluntarily, the amount is collected by enforcement at double the original amount.

Ivanovska also emphasized that, in addition to administrative liability, school administrators have the right to terminate employment contracts with teachers who violate the rules in order to protect the institution’s reputation. The Ombudsman’s Office stresses that the requirement for the mandatory use of the Ukrainian language applies to the entire educational process, including clubs and extracurricular activities.

Source: hromadske.

Olena Ivanovska, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, appealed to the Security Service of Ukraine regarding the situation at the Odesa Regional Academic Drama Theater. The reason was remarks captured on audio recordings that may contain signs of inciting ethnic hatred and hostility.

The Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, Olena Ivanovska, fined the business entity 11,900 UAH for a repeat violation of language legislation within a year.

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