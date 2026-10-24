A man stole a Lifan motorcycle in the Lviv region; he was arrested

In the Sheptytskyi District of Lviv Oblast, law enforcement officers detained a 24-year-old local resident suspected of illegally taking possession of a Lifan motorcycle. He faces up to five years in prison for the offense.

On October 20, a 44-year-old resident of one of the villages in the Sheptytskyi District contacted the police. The man reported that late in the evening on October 19, an unknown person stole his Lifan motorcycle.

Criminal police operatives, investigators, and personnel from other units of the Sheptytskyi District Police Department were involved in solving the crime.

As a result of the operational and investigative measures carried out, law enforcement officers located the stolen motorcycle and detained the suspected perpetrator. He turned out to be a 24-year-old resident of the Sheptytskyi District. The arrest was carried out in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor’s office, investigators notified the detainee that he was suspected of violating Part 1 of Article 289 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—unlawful seizure of a vehicle.

The penalty under this article provides for restriction of liberty or imprisonment for a term of three to five years.

The pretrial investigation is currently ongoing.

This was reported by the Lviv Regional Police.

Earlier, in the Khmelnytskyi region, a 23-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for embezzling nearly 500,000 hryvnias in government benefits that were being received by the mother of a missing serviceman. The man took advantage of the woman’s trust and, over the course of five months, transferred her money to other accounts and spent it on his own needs.

Previously, operatives from the Criminal Investigation Department, together with investigators, exposed a criminal group that had been defrauding residents of various regions of Ukraine. The perpetrators called citizens, posed as employees of various government agencies, and convinced people that they had purchased substandard medications and were eligible for compensation from the state.

In the Khmelnytskyi region, a woman embezzled nearly 8,000 euros from her own daughter.

Fake electricity bills: how to avoid falling for scammers’ tricks.

Scammers intimidated the 13-year-old daughter of a military officer and swindled $54,000 from her.

As a reminder, in Zaporizhzhia, a pre-trial investigation was completed into an organized group whose members posed as employees of Kazakhstani banks’ security services and tricked citizens into revealing their bank card details, after which they embezzled their funds.

In Volyn, the State Bureau of Economic Security uncovered tax evasion totaling nearly ₴28 million in the flower business.

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