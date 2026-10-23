In five cities across Ukraine, you can pay your utility bills through Kub

The Naftogaz Group has expanded the capabilities of the “Kub” mobile app. Residents of five Ukrainian cities—Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Odesa, and Lviv—can now sign up for utility services at their address and pay for them all in one place. Previously, the full functionality for connecting to and paying for utility services was available only to Kyiv residents. Now, residents of four more major cities have joined them.

The company explained that the new features make it more convenient for users to pay their utility bills. Instead of opening different apps to pay each bill, users can now use a single app.

How Utility Bill Payments Work

Using “Kuba,” users can view their utility charges and pay their bills in a single transaction. According to the company, there are no fees for these payments. To use the service, users must have a personal natural gas account linked to the app. After that, they can set up payments for other available utility services at their address.

The app allows users to consolidate their bills in one place, eliminating the need to search separately for billing information and payment methods for each service. This can be convenient for those who pay several utility bills each month. However, the availability of specific services depends on the service’s capabilities for the given address. Therefore, before paying, it’s a good idea to check which bills are displayed in the app.

What Features Were Added Previously

The service was expanded following previous updates. In September, “Kuba” users gained the ability to pay for electricity within the app. At that time, residents of Kyiv also gained access to paying all their utility bills. Now, this functionality has been expanded to include Kharkiv, Dnipro, Odesa, and Lviv. In this way, the service is gradually bringing more utility payments together in one place.

Consequently, residents of these five cities can now use “Kuba” to connect to available utility services and pay bills without a commission. To do this, users need to link their personal natural gas account in the app and check which services are available at their address. This was reported by the Naftogaz Group.