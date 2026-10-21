Russia Supported a Trilateral Meeting at the Negotiating Team Level – Zelenskyy

The Russian side expressed support for the initiative to hold a trilateral meeting at the delegation level. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on October 21 following the visit of U.S. Presidential Special Representative Steve Witkoff to Russia.

According to the Head of State, the U.S. side proposes to organize the talks as soon as possible, and Ukraine fully shares this position. Currently, the final dates for a possible meeting are being coordinated between the parties.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine.

U.S. Special Envoy Jared Kushner announced that positive progress had been made during negotiations aimed at ending the war and laying the groundwork for a lasting peace. He made this statement following a meeting with Russian dictator Putin.

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to the U.S. proposal to resume trilateral talks at the technical level. The initiative was supported following meetings between U.S. representatives in Oslo and St. Petersburg.

It should be noted that the Trump administration plans to change the format of the negotiations regarding Ukraine.

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