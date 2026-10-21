Waiting times at the Ukrainian-Polish border have doubled due to the blockade of seaports and Russia’s systematic attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure. This was stated by Serhiy Derkach, Deputy Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Recovery, during the EP Export Forum.

While the total waiting time for exporters used to be 2–3 days, the time required to enter and exit Poland now ranges from 7 to 9 days. This factor significantly impacts logistics, particularly fuel imports. To overcome the crisis, the government is working to expand border crossing points, develop alternative infrastructure, and extend the European gauge railway network deeper into the country.

Source: Ekonomichna Pravda.

Travel from Ukraine to Poland has become more difficult due to significant train delays and long waits at the border. As of October 20, some Ukrzaliznytsia trains were running nearly 20 hours behind schedule, and bus passengers reported delays lasting several hours. Ukrzaliznytsia explained that train schedules had to be adjusted due to air raid alerts and security measures.

At the Ukrainian-Polish border in Lviv Oblast, a traffic backlog was observed as vehicles attempted to leave Ukraine.

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