Weather in Ukraine on October 22: up to +20°C, rain, and strong winds

On Thursday, October 22, warm fall weather will continue in Ukraine, with temperatures rising to +20° in some areas. At the same time, rain is expected in most regions, and in the western regions, heavy precipitation and wind gusts of up to 20 m/s are possible.

According to the weather forecast, it will be cloudy with some sunny intervals throughout the day in Ukraine.

Light rain is expected in most regions. In the western regions, precipitation will be moderate during the day, while heavy rain is expected in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia. Meanwhile, no precipitation is forecast for the eastern and southeastern regions.

Winds will be predominantly southeasterly and easterly, with speeds of 7–12 m/s. In most western regions, wind gusts of up to 15–20 m/s are possible in some areas during the day.

Daytime temperatures will range from +12° to +17°, while the south of the country will be warmer—+15° to +20°.

In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, October 22 will also be cloudy with some sunny intervals. Light rain is possible in some areas.

The wind will be southeasterly, with speeds of 7–12 m/s.

Daytime temperatures in the Kyiv region will range from +12 to +17°, and in the capital, from +15 to +17°.

This is reported in the forecast by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

A gradual cooling is expected in Ukraine in November; however, overall, the month may be warmer than the climatic norm.

On Wednesday, October 21, cloudy weather with some sunny intervals was expected across Ukraine. The vast majority of regions will see no significant precipitation; only in a few regions—excluding the west and southwest—is light rain possible.

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