Video: The Cabinet of Ministers has authorized private companies to build underground weapons manufacturing plants

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted new measures to support the defense-industrial complex. In particular, private businesses have been permitted to build underground production facilities for the defense sector, and procedures for importing components used in weapons manufacturing have been streamlined.

According to the head of government, the first decision involves engaging private businesses in the construction of underground production facilities to be used by enterprises in the defense-industrial complex.

From now on, private companies can independently build such facilities and, upon completion, sell or lease them to enterprises directly involved in weapons production.

As the prime minister explained, this mechanism is intended to simplify the creation of additional production space and increase its availability. This decision takes on particular significance amid intensifying Russian attacks.

“In practice, this means that starting today, private companies can build such facilities and, in the future, lease or sell them to enterprises directly involved in weapons production. This will simplify the process and increase the amount of necessary space, especially as Russian attacks intensify,” Koretsky noted.

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The government’s second decision concerns the import of components necessary for the production of weapons funded by Ukraine’s international partners.

Under the new mechanism, such goods may be imported into Ukraine exempt from import duties and value-added tax.

Separately, the government has provided for the simplification of customs procedures for businesses. Specifically, this involves reducing the time required for inspection and customs clearance of goods using the “single window” mechanism.

“It is very important that we are simplifying and significantly reducing the procedure for inspecting and clearing goods through the ‘single window’ system for businesses,” the prime minister emphasized.

Earlier, Koretskyi spoke out against abuses involving the booking of employees.

Prime Minister Koretsky also announced harsher penalties for tax evaders and those who evade social security contributions.

Koretsky outlined Ukraine’s external financing needs for 2027.

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