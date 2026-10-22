Ukrainian military personnel who have been injured may file a claim for compensation from the Russian Federation

Defenders of Ukraine can submit claims for compensation for damages caused by the Russian Federation’s aggression since February 24, 2022, to the International Register of Damages (RD4U) via the web version of the Diya portal. This tool was created by Ukraine in collaboration with the European Union and 43 countries worldwide as the first phase of an international compensation mechanism.

Five main categories of claims are available to military personnel and veterans, including claims for serious bodily injury, as well as claims related to captivity—specifically regarding torture, deprivation of liberty, sexual violence, and forced labor. Submission requires an electronic digital signature or a “Diya.Signature” and scanned copies of supporting documents (certificates of combatant status or of a person with a war-related disability, certificates from the Medical Examination Commission, the Security Service of Ukraine, and medical records), and applicants determine the compensation amounts themselves, using government guidelines as a reference.

Source: Channel 24.

Previously, the international registry of damages caused by Russia’s aggression against Ukraine opened a new category of claims—A1.2. It pertains to the forced displacement of citizens outside Ukraine as a result of Russia’s armed aggression.

The Registry of Damages Inflicted on Ukraine as a Result of Russian Aggression has also begun accepting claims under five additional categories—from legal entities and state and local government bodies.

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