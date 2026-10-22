In the “Tuzlivski Limany” National Nature Park in southern Odesa Oblast, the flowering of yellow marsh marigold—a rare medicinal plant listed in Ukraine’s Red Book—was observed. This unusual phenomenon was observed in late October, when most plants had already finished blooming.

This was reported by Ivan Rusev, Ph.D. in Biology and head of the national park’s research department, who shared a video of the flower.

The yellow poppy belongs to the poppy family. It is a herbaceous plant that usually reaches 20–50 centimeters in height, though it sometimes grows up to one meter. All of its parts contain a yellow milky sap. The plant is widespread along the coasts of Atlantic Europe, the Mediterranean, the Black Sea, and the Sea of Azov.

The yellow poppy has not only ornamental but also medicinal value. Its above-ground parts are harvested during flowering and used as raw material for the pharmaceutical industry. The plant contains a number of alkaloids, including glaucine, which is used in the manufacture of medications.

In particular, substances derived from yellow gentian are used in the production of the medications “Glauvent” and “Broncholitin,” which are used to relieve coughs. At the same time, the plant itself contains biologically active compounds, so it is dangerous to use it for self-medication.

Ivan Rusev described the flower’s blooming as a symbolic tribute to Ukraine’s defenders—both men and women—thanks to whom national park staff can continue to study the wilderness and document the war’s impact on the environment.

Source: Ivan Rusev.

In Dortmund, Germany, unknown individuals stole a flower called Amorphophallus titanum from the Rombergpark Botanical Garden. It is considered the world’s most foul-smelling flower.

In Kryukivshchyna, Kyiv Oblast, a 48-year-old woman struck and verbally abused an 11-year-old boy. According to preliminary reports, the conflict arose because the child had picked a flower from a street flower bed. A video of the incident was posted on social media, after which the police took an interest in it.