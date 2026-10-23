The Cosmo Multimall shopping and entertainment center in Kyiv, which sustained damage as a result of the Russian attack on October 19, is gradually resuming tenant operations. Currently, restoration work is underway at the mall to repair and close off the damaged sections of the exterior facades.

It is reported that the “Ultramarket” supermarket and “Astro Bowling” have already resumed operations at the mall. In addition, the stores “Foxtrot,” Comfy, Cropp, House, Triumph, and K&K are fully operational, as are the Apollo Fitness Club, Nice Cyber Club, the Fifty Ice arena, and the “Kinoman” movie theater.

In addition, the Mercure and IQ hotels, the Cosmopolite restaurant, and the Mercure Kyiv Congress hall continue to operate. An event space is open on the second basement level of the parking garage.

Schedule for the opening of other floors and exterior work:



October 24: The “Antoshka” store and the “Children’s Planet Underground” children’s area will open on the second basement level of Block A.

October 26: The large gallery in Block B will open. Galleries on the first, second, and third floors of Block A are also being prepared for opening.

At the same time, work is continuing at the complex to repair damaged sections of the exterior facades. During the attack on October 19, the building’s walkway, several sections of the structure, and the facade glazing were damaged.

This was reported by the complex’s owner, Oleg Vishnyakov.

As a reminder, the Cosmo Multimall shopping center in Kyiv has partially resumed operations following the Russian attack.



As a reminder, the Cosmo Multimall shopping center in Kyiv was critically damaged as a result of the Russian attack.

We would like to add that in Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines were rerouted due to the shelling.

Once again, the U.S. failed to warn Ukraine about the Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

Kyiv will increase the number of buses due to damage to the metro infrastructure.

As a reminder, following the Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv, an above-ground metro station and tracks were damaged, and there were casualties.

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