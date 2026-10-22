Shmyhal Allocated 400,000 UAH for a Bonus for a Teacher-Defender

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal personally funded the 400,000 UAH prize for the winner of the special “Teacher-Defender” category of the Global Teacher Prize Ukraine 2026.

The category was created in collaboration with the public association “Osvitoria” to honor educators who have defended Ukraine since 2014, continue to serve in the Armed Forces, or have returned from the front lines to teaching. Under the award’s standard rules, teachers who are currently not working in schools due to military service were not eligible to participate in the competition.

The first winner of the category was history and law teacher Captain Oleksandr Chuchaev. Shmyhal personally presented him with the award.

Meanwhile, “Osvitoria” previously reported that the winner received a cash prize of 500,000 UAH. On October 21, Shmyhal filed a declaration of significant changes in his financial status, indicating 400,000 UAH in charitable contributions for the payment of this award.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine.

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