Lesya Nikityuk's fiancé returns to the front lines after surgery

The fiancé of Ukrainian TV host Lesya Nikityuk, soldier Dmytro Babchuk, is reportedly preparing to return to duty following surgery and a period of recovery. The soldier had previously been hospitalized due to a leg injury.

“I’m rushing back to my military service under contract—what about you?” he wrote briefly in the caption.

Dmytro Babchuk shared an update on his condition on Instagram by posting a new photo in his Stories.

Lesya Nikityuk’s fiancé underwent surgery: details.

Earlier, Ukrainian TV host and blogger Lesya Nikityuk shared what helps her recharge during a hectic filming schedule amid these challenging times for Ukraine. According to the star, photos of her young son and interactions with colleagues give her the most energy.

Earlier, Ukrainian TV host Lesya Nikityuk admitted that she isn’t ready to spend large sums on expensive designer handbags.

Ukrainian TV host Lesya Nikityuk shared photos with her fiancé, military serviceman Dmytro Babchuk, for the first time in a long while.

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