The Cabinet of Ministers has simplified the rules for obtaining combatant status

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has changed the procedure for granting combatant status (UBD). The new rules are intended to simplify the process for military personnel who received this status before the start of the full-scale war and who returned to defend Ukraine after February 24, 2022.

Government officials explain that previously, service members who already held COS status might have faced bureaucratic obstacles when applying for status related to their participation in repelling Russia’s full-scale aggression. This was due to legal conflicts and the lack of a clear mechanism for such cases.

The changes are intended to eliminate these obstacles. Now, UBD status will be granted through the standard procedure regardless of whether the individual previously received it on other grounds.

This applies to military personnel who are eligible for the status based on various periods and types of activity specified in Article 6 of the Law of Ukraine “On the Status of War Veterans and Guarantees of Their Social Protection.”

Specifically, this includes participation in combat operations on the territory of other states, demining and special missions, the anti-terrorist operation and the Joint Forces Operation, as well as in measures to defend Ukraine following the start of the full-scale invasion. Separate grounds are provided for members of the resistance movement and individuals involved in confidential cooperation.

If a service member is eligible for UBD status on multiple grounds simultaneously, they will be issued a single paper certificate based on the ground they choose.

Information regarding eligibility under other grounds can be confirmed via an extract from the Unified State Register of War Veterans.

The government’s amendments also provide for the possibility of automatically granting this status through electronic registries.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the new rules will enable approximately 1,000 military personnel who participated in defending the country at various stages to obtain UBD status for their role in repelling a full-scale invasion.

The government also notes that the changes should help prevent situations where, due to legal or technical discrepancies, military personnel face obstacles in obtaining this status and exercising the rights associated with it.

Service members who were previously unable to obtain this status due to holding another UBD certificate should monitor the official publication of the changes and their entry into force.

After that, they will be able to submit an application to the authorized agencies. They should also prepare documents confirming their participation in combat operations or the performance of relevant tasks, including certificates, orders, and other supporting evidence.

Source: Government Portal

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