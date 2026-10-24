This weekend, the tax authority's online services and the Ministry of Justice's registries will be unavailable

Some electronic government services in Ukraine will be temporarily unavailable this weekend. The Ministry of Justice’s registries will be unavailable starting at 10:00 p.m. on October 23, and those of the State Tax Service will be unavailable starting at 12:00 a.m. on October 24, 2026.

From 12:00 a.m. on October 24 until the morning of October 26, 2026, the State Tax Service will be conducting technical maintenance on its information and communication systems. During this period, there may be temporary restrictions on the operation of certain tax services.

The Tax Service urges taxpayers to plan their time and fulfill their obligations in advance, as well as to take note of the provisions of paragraph 42¹.10 of Article 42¹ of the Tax Code of Ukraine.

According to the agency, the State Enterprise “NAIS” is conducting scheduled software updates to implement changes related to the entry into force of Law No. 4833-IX.

From 10:00 p.m. on October 23 to 8:00 a.m. on October 26, 2026, access to the unified and state registries of the Ministry of Justice will be completely suspended. The restrictions also apply to electronic services that interact with these registries.

All systems will resume normal operation after the completion of routine maintenance on the morning of October 26.

Source: State Border Guard Service and Ministry of Justice.

As a reminder, the Ukrainian government is strengthening the protection of state digital services against cyberattacks amid an intensification of Russian attacks on information infrastructure. Heads of all executive agencies have been instructed to urgently form cybersecurity teams, procure the necessary software, and put it into operation.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs’ service centers will temporarily suspend some vehicle registration services due to scheduled technical work. The restrictions will be in effect from 10:00 p.m. on October 23 until 8:00 a.m. on October 26. During this period, a number of services related to vehicle ownership transfers will be unavailable, though some other services will remain accessible.

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