Svyrydenko Joins the U.S.-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed former Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko as its authorized representative to the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund (URIF).

According to Order No. 1116 dated October 23, the Cabinet of Ministers recalled Yegor Perelygin, former Deputy Minister of Economy and Environment of Ukraine, as the authorized representative delegated by the Government of Ukraine to the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund, a limited partnership, and delegated Yulia Svyrydenko, former Prime Minister and Vice Rector for Business Education Development at the private institution “Kyiv School of Economics University,” to the Fund as the authorized representative (with her consent).

The U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund (URIF) is a joint U.S.-Ukraine investment fund established by an intergovernmental agreement in May 2025 to mobilize capital and attract investment in Ukraine’s reconstruction, economic development, and strategic sectors. The fund focuses, in particular, on projects that contribute to Ukraine’s recovery, the strengthening of supply chains, and the shared economic security and prosperity of Ukraine and the United States.

As previously reported, on October 13, 2026, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Yegor Perelygin from his position as Deputy Minister of Economy and Environment at his own request.

Yulia Svyrydenko served as prime minister for exactly one year, from July 2025 to July 2026. In September, she was appointed president of KSE Business School.

As a reminder, Yulia Svyrydenko took the helm of KSE Business School.

Svyrydenko declared 1.89 million hryvnias in honoraria from Milovanov University.

Former Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko may be appointed chair of Naftogaz of Ukraine. This was announced by People’s Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko. According to him, the decision has already been made, and the necessary votes on the company’s supervisory board have been secured.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy personally confirmed that he had offered Yulia Svyrydenko the position of Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States. However, she declined the offer.

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