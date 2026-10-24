The Office of the Prosecutor General reviewed a complaint filed by the executive director of the nongovernmental organization “Anti-Corruption Center” regarding alleged unlawful actions by People’s Deputy Davyd Arakhamia. The materials were forwarded to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), as the circumstances described therein are already under investigation by NABU.

According to a representative of the Office of the Prosecutor General, the agency reviewed the complaint regarding possible violations by the lawmaker and provided the complainant with an official response.

“Given that the facts outlined in the complaints are the subject of a criminal investigation being conducted by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, copies of the aforementioned documents have been forwarded to NABU for consideration during the pre-trial investigation,” – Hayovska-Kovbasyuk stated.

Mariana Gayovska-Kovbasyuk, head of the Information Policy Department at the Office of the Prosecutor General, reported this in a comment to “Glavkom.”

As a reminder, Arakhamia announced good news regarding the situation in the occupied town of Oleshky.

Additionally, the Center for Political and Legal Reforms is demanding an investigation into Arakhamia’s possible involvement in the “envelope” case.

On September 12, Davyd Arakhamia, head of the “Servant of the People” faction and a member of the Ukrainian negotiating team, explained why Ukraine is participating in peace talks with Russia. He made this statement during the YES Annual Meeting 2026 conference.

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