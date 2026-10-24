An art installation titled “Hoverla”—a pyramid made of bricks—has appeared in the square in front of the Lviv Opera House. The installation, created by Serhiy Radko, was part of the 2026 Lviv Sculpture Week. After it was installed, social media users began actively joking about the unusual structure.

Event organizer Pavlo Gudimov explained that the pyramid embodies stability, and its peak symbolizes shared moral, aesthetic, and national values. According to the artist’s concept, the installation is to be gradually completed through collective effort so that anyone who wishes can contribute to the creation of this work of art.

However, on social media, the installation sparked not only interest but also a wave of ironic comments.

“I suggest not stopping there and completing the entire Chornohora Range. Pip Ivan on the left, Petros on the right,” wrote one user.

Others compared the art installation to structures found in ordinary villages: “I have pyramids like that in my village—there’s one every other house.”

Users also joked that the summit was missing a mirror and vacationers with beer, while some recalled similar structures they’d built at their summer cottages.

Lviv Sculpture Week is taking place in the city for the fifth time.

Source: Lviv City Council.

As a reminder, a concrete sculpture titled “Totem” was installed in Lviv, and city residents reacted.

Three sculptures of the Virgin Mary were found at the site of an old cemetery in Lviv, near Mazepa and Topolna Streets. The damaged figures may be the work of a well-known Lviv artist. They will be restored by students at the Trush College in Lviv.

Architect Yoon Kyung-sik on the essence of religious architecture — Korea Herald.

Architects focused on increasing profitability will gather at SALES FORUM'2026.

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