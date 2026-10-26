The government announced the launch of an open competition for the position of ARMA chairperson

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi announced the launch of an open and transparent competition to select the head of the National Agency for the Identification, Tracing, and Management of Assets Derived from Corruption and Other Crimes (ARMA). Specialists with relevant management experience and an impeccable reputation are invited to apply.

“I would like to announce the launch of a transparent and open competition to select the head of ARMA. We invite everyone who has the ability, opportunity, and desire to serve the state during this difficult period of war to participate in this selection process,” Koretskyi stated. The official emphasized that the new head must enjoy the trust of the public and international partners: “The agency needs a leader who is trusted by both the public and our partners.” He also added: “During the war, every seized asset must work in the interests of the state.”

Source: Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi.

The previous competition for the position of head of the National Agency for the Search and Management of Assets (ARMA) began on December 19, 2025, when the position became vacant following the dismissal of Olena Duma in July 2025. On April 16, 2026, the selection committee was unable to appoint a new head of ARMA. Viktor Dubovyk was the sole finalist in the selection process, with four out of six committee members supporting his candidacy. However, the required number of votes from representatives of international partners was not reached for the appointment. As a result, the selection process ended without a winner being named.

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