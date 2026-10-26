In Volyn, a drunk police officer struck two pedestrians and fled the scene

In the village of Soshychne in Volyn, a 20-year-old Kyiv police officer driving an Audi struck two pedestrians and fled the scene of the accident. The man has been notified that he is a suspect.

The accident occurred on the evening of October 25. According to the investigation, a 43-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were walking along the side of the road. Both sustained moderate injuries and are currently in the hospital.

The police officer was detained shortly after the accident. A test revealed a blood alcohol level of 2.07 per mille.

He is charged with violating traffic laws while intoxicated and endangering others. The vehicle was impounded, and prosecutors have filed a motion with the court for his arrest. The issue of a pretrial detention measure for the suspect is currently being decided.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General

On October 13, in the village of Nova Vodolaha in the Kharkiv region, a 33-year-old woman who was driving a car died as a result of a traffic accident. Her 7-month-old daughter was hospitalized. The girl had previously lost her father in a Russian shelling attack.

At the 194th kilometer of the M-06 Kyiv–Chop highway, near the village of Andriivka in Zhytomyr Oblast, a traffic accident involving a truck occurred.

As a reminder, in the Kyiv region, a prosecutor from the Office of the Prosecutor General was detained on suspicion of causing a fatal traffic accident. According to the investigation, on the evening of October 15, the driver of a Renault struck a 36-year-old pedestrian near the village of Stavyche and fled the scene of the accident.

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