The government has decided to allocate 102,236,427 UAH to the Kharkiv Regional State Administration to meet the needs of the regional military administration. The decision was adopted on October 26, 2026.

The funding will be provided on a non-repayable basis from the state budget’s reserve fund, and the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine is responsible for covering the corresponding expenditures. The allocated funds are intended for the implementation of urgent, high-priority measures related to strengthening the state’s defense capabilities in the region.

Source: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated an additional 200 million hryvnias for the construction of military engineering, technical, and fortification structures in the Zaporizhzhia sector. As a reminder, fortifications are being actively built near Zaporizhzhia in preparation for a possible Russian offensive; however, some commanders believe that Russia is not yet ready for a large-scale attack in this sector.

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