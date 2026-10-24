Orthodox Name Days on August 24, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On Saturday, October 24, men and women whose names are associated with the Orthodox Church tradition celebrate their name days. Among them are Zinaida, Filonila, Philip, Theophanes, and Panas, as well as those with other names mentioned in the name day calendars. Here’s what each name means and how to congratulate your loved ones on their Name Day.

A name day, or Angel Day, is a day to honor the saint after whom a person was named. This date is associated with a spiritual patron to whom believers turn in prayer.

On October 24, Orthodox calendars commemorate, among others, the Apostle Philip, the Venerable Theophanes, and the martyrs Zinaida and Philonila. The lists of name days for this date also include Panas, Ivan, Mykola, Oleksiy, and Petro.

Women’s Names and Their Meanings

Zinaida

The name has ancient Greek origins. It is associated with the meaning “born of Zeus” or “belonging to Zeus.” Zinaidas are often described as decisive, independent, and strong-willed.

Filonila

A rare name of Greek origin. It is associated with Greek words meaning love and affection. The name has a gentle sound and appears in the church tradition in connection with the holy martyr Philonila.

Domnika

A name of Latin origin, derived from the word dominicus—“of the Lord,” “belonging to the Lord.” The feminine form conveys the meaning “dedicated to the Lord.” This name also appears in Orthodox name day calendars on other dates.

Male Names and Their Meanings

Philip

A name of Ancient Greek origin meaning “one who loves horses.” It is derived from the words philos—“love”—and hippos—“horse.” In the Christian tradition, the name is associated with several saints, notably the Apostle Philip.

Theophanes

This name is of Greek origin and means “the manifestation of God” or “the one through whom God is revealed.” It consists of words associated with the concepts of God and manifestation. The name is known thanks to Christian saints and church figures.

Panas

The Ukrainian form of the name Athanasius, which comes from the Greek language and means “immortal.” This name is associated with an ancient Christian tradition.

Ivan

A name of ancient Hebrew origin meaning “God is gracious” or “God’s grace.” It is common in Ukraine and has many forms in various languages. In Christianity, the name is associated with many saints, including John the Baptist.

Mykola

A name of Greek origin meaning “conqueror of nations” or “victory of the people.” It is composed of words associated with victory and the people. One of the most famous saints with this name is Nicholas the Wonderworker.

Alexei

A name of Greek origin meaning “defender” or “one who protects.” It is derived from a Greek verb meaning “to defend.” In the Christian tradition, Saint Alexius, the Man of God, is well known.

Peter

A name of Greek origin meaning “stone” or “rock.” It symbolizes strength and steadfastness. The most famous bearer of this name in Christianity is the Apostle Peter, one of Jesus Christ’s closest disciples.

Laurentius

A name of Latin origin, associated with the name of the ancient Roman city of Laurentum. It is also interpreted as “crowned with laurel.” In ancient times, a laurel wreath was a symbol of victory and honor.

Heraclius

A name of Greek origin, traditionally interpreted as “the glory of Hera.” It is derived from the name of the ancient Greek goddess Hera and a word meaning “glory.” The name has a long history and is found in the Christian tradition.

Theophanes of the Caves

This name is also associated with the Greek word meaning “Epiphany.” In the Orthodox tradition, St. Theophanes, the monk of the Caves, is honored. His memory is commemorated in the church calendar on October 24 according to the Julian calendar.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day is the day commemorating the saint whose name a person bears. In the Orthodox tradition, it is believed that the saint is the spiritual patron of their namesake. Therefore, name days have not only a festive but also a spiritual significance.

Usually on this day, people pray to their heavenly patron, attend church, or spend time with family. At the same time, it’s not necessary to throw a big party—it’s enough to congratulate the person, give them your attention, and wish them well.

How to Congratulate Someone on Their Name Day

You don’t need fancy words to offer your congratulations. The most important thing is to sincerely wish them good health, peace, love, and the support of their loved ones. “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly patron protect you, help you overcome difficulties, and give you strength. I wish you good health, peace of mind, happy days, and people by your side whom you can always rely on.”

Or, more briefly: “Happy Name Day! May there be peace in your heart, comfort in your home, and more good news, sincere people, and reasons for joy in your life.” May October 24 be a wonderful opportunity to congratulate your loved ones, reflect on spiritual traditions, and share a little warmth with those who are dear to you.

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