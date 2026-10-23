Temperatures in Ukraine will rise to +17° this weekend, but it will rain in some regions

This weekend, October 24–25, daytime temperatures in Ukraine are expected to range from +12° to +17°. Rain is forecast in several regions, and fog is possible in some areas in the west of the country at night and in the morning.

On Saturday, October 24, moderate precipitation is expected in the Rivne, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, and Odesa regions. Light rain may also fall in some areas of the Kyiv and Kherson regions and in Crimea overnight. No precipitation is forecast for the rest of Ukraine.

Winds will be southeasterly and easterly, 5–10 m/s. Nighttime temperatures will range from 8–13°C, in the western regions from 2–7°C, and in the highlands of the Carpathians around 0°C. Daytime temperatures across Ukraine are expected to reach 12–17°C.

In Kyiv, light rain is forecast for the night of October 24, with no precipitation during the day. Nighttime temperatures will range from 10 to 12°C, and daytime temperatures will be around 15°C.

On Sunday, October 25, rain is expected in the Rivne, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, and Odesa regions; the rest of Ukraine will remain dry. In the western regions, fog is expected in some areas at night and in the morning.

The wind will be predominantly southeasterly, 5–10 m/s. Nighttime temperatures will range from 8–13°C, while in the western regions they will be 2–7°C; daytime temperatures will range from 12–17°C.

No precipitation is expected in Kyiv on October 25. Nighttime temperatures will range from 10–12°C, and daytime temperatures will be around 15°C.

"According to data from the Boris Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory in Kyiv, on October 24, the highest daytime temperature was 22.8° in 1989, and the lowest nighttime temperature was -5.0° in 1920,” according to a statement released by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center on Friday.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

November in Ukraine is expected to be warmer than the climate norm, according to forecasters.

Weather in Kyiv on October 24: rain and cloudy skies are expected.

On October 23, an atmospheric front from Western Europe will bring rain to most regions of Ukraine, while temperatures will remain high for late October.

A gradual cooling is expected in Ukraine in November; however, overall, the month may be warmer than the climatological norm. Meteorologists do not forecast severe or prolonged frosts.

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