A foreign national will stand trial in Lviv Oblast for selling humanitarian aid vehicles

In the Lviv region, a 35-year-old Moldovan citizen will stand trial for illegally importing 16 luxury cars under the guise of humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, causing nearly 2 million hryvnias in losses to the state.

The investigation established that from July to November 2024, the defendant used the details of a fictitious charitable foundation and recruited unsuspecting drivers to cross the border through the Shehyni–Medyka and Ustyluh checkpoints.

The imported vehicles—including BMWs, Mercedes-Benzes, Audis, and Toyotas—did not reach the military but were sold for cash or used for personal purposes. Detectives from the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) filed an indictment with the court under Part 1 of Article 201-4 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which provides for a penalty of a fine of up to 680,000 hryvnias or imprisonment for up to six years.

Source: Lviv Regional Prosecutor’s Office and the National Police of Ukraine.

Read us on