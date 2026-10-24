Part of the Sumy region is without power due to attacks by the Russian Federation
On the morning of October 24, part of the Sumy region lost power as a result of Russian attacks.
According to Sumyoblenergo, utility workers are working to restore power.
It is noted that the timeline for restoration depends primarily on the security situation.
Source: “Sumyoblenergo.”
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