Trams and trolleybuses were suspended in Zhytomyr due to a power shortage

Tram and trolleybus service in Zhytomyr has been temporarily suspended due to a power shortage in the grid. The capacity shortage is linked to Russian shelling.

“Due to the difficult situation with the power supply, all electric public transportation in Zhytomyr will be suspended until the end of the day,” the statement said.

In addition, the Korosten City Council reported that the community is without power for an indefinite period.

The Baranivka City Council also warned of a possible prolonged power outage due to shelling.

This was reported by the Zhytomyr City Council on Facebook.

In Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district, scheduled power outages have been suspended due to an attack on energy infrastructure.

Earlier, DTEK explained why rolling blackouts are not in effect everywhere in Kyiv.

Klitschko answered a question about power outages in the building where he owns an apartment.

With an average winter temperature of -10°C in Kyiv, power outages can last from 8 to 20 hours a day.

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