Rep. Nikorak denied any involvement in the traffic accident or fleeing the scene

Iryna Nikorak, a member of parliament from the “European Solidarity” party, has refuted online allegations that she was involved in an accident and fled the scene. She did not even witness the moment of the collision and only learned about it five days later.

“When you read headlines like these, you get the impression that this is a deliberate crime, a cover-up of its consequences, and that there were human casualties, but there’s one problem—it’s an outright lie,” the politician stated.

The lawmaker emphasized that her car was not involved in the collision, no one died as a result of the incident, and she only learned of the accident itself on the fifth day from a National Police investigator. Nikorak called on law enforcement to objectively investigate the circumstances without political pressure and to identify the sources of the leak of case materials to Telegram channels.

Source: Facebook post by MP Iryna Nikorak.

According to the publication “Informator,” citing sources in law enforcement, a dashcam from one of the drivers involved in the accident captured an Audi Q8 belonging to the lawmaker. While passing several cars, the vehicle crossed a solid line and veered into oncoming traffic, after which two other cars collided. The Audi left the scene of the accident, while the other drivers sustained injuries and were hospitalized. Law enforcement officials are currently investigating whether Nikorak herself was behind the wheel. According to the publication, surveillance camera footage preliminarily indicates that she was.

Three traffic accidents resulting in injuries occurred in Ternopil; one person died.

In Kyiv, a drunk driver struck a teenager riding an electric scooter.

A fatal traffic accident occurred on the Lviv–Lutsk highway.

A fatal accident in Fastiv: two people died, and children were among the injured.

In Volyn, a drunk police officer struck two pedestrians and fled the scene.

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