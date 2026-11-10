The Kharkiv Regional State Administration commented on the possibility of evacuating Izyum

At this time, there are no grounds for declaring a mandatory evacuation of the civilian population from the city of Izyum in the Kharkiv region, which has been subjected to massive enemy attacks in recent months.

“We will not be announcing an evacuation for Izyum at this time, because we have clear grounds for evacuating the population, none of which currently exist: neither an advance of the front line, nor a threat of the city being captured, nor a threat of road blockades,” said Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, on November 10.

At the same time, regional authorities are focusing on the rapid restoration of damaged high-rise buildings, the procurement of construction materials to repair structural damage, and support for local residents through state compensation programs.

Source: “Ukrinform” news agency, citing a briefing by Oleg Sinehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration.

On the night of Sunday, November 9, Russian troops launched a combined strike using drones and guided bombs on Izyum in the Kharkiv region. The attack resulted in civilian casualties.

On November 2, power was partially restored in Izyum, Kharkiv Oblast, after an airstrike earlier that morning had cut off electricity. However, as of Monday evening, part of the city remains without power.

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