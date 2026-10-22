The head of the occupation election commission will stand trial in the Kherson region

In the Kherson region, an investigation has been completed into a 56-year-old local resident accused of organizing illegal Russian presidential elections in the temporarily occupied territory of Kalanchak.

According to the investigation, in December 2023, the woman headed the so-called precinct election commission. She recruited staff, organized their work, encouraged local residents to vote, and decorated the polling station with Russian symbols.

The defendant also participated in counting ballots and transferring them to the territorial election authority, as well as providing comments to Russian propaganda media.

The indictment has been submitted to the court. The woman is charged with voluntarily participating in the organization and conduct of illegal elections in the temporarily occupied territory.

Source: Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

In the Rivne region, an FSB agent who was preparing to blow up a railroad track in front of a freight train was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. The man was supposed to plant an explosive device and remotely detonate it while the train was moving. The SBU detained him back in January 2025—before he had a chance to plant the explosives.

The Counterintelligence Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine detained an 18-year-old resident of Odesa in Kyiv who is suspected of treason. According to the investigation, he provided Russian intelligence services with coordinates for attacks on Odesa and Dnipro, gathered information on Ukraine’s air defense and defense industries, and was preparing a terrorist attack in the capital.

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