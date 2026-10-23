In November 2026, the average monthly air temperature in Ukraine, according to the meteorologist’s forecast, will be slightly above the climatological norm. It is expected to range from +2 to +8 °C.

She said that current conditions suggest temperatures will drop slightly next month, in November.

“But overall, according to estimates by our specialists at the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center and global forecasting centers for our region—that is, Eastern Europe—November is still expected to be one degree above the climate norm. The average monthly temperature is expected to range from 2 to 8 degrees Celsius,” Ptukha said.

The meteorologist noted that monthly forecasts show only a general trend, and that it is important to understand that these seasonal forecasts must be refined as each individual month approaches.

She explained the difference between long-term and short-term weather forecasts.

“Long-term forecasts are trends. We can’t incorporate them into our plans as if they were daily forecasts. They don’t include specific numbers for specific days, nor do they provide a detailed breakdown of temperatures. There are certain trends regarding what atmospheric pressure might be in a specific area and what air mass might move in at that time. This is a general trend that we can share,” said Ptukha.

However, as the Ukrhydromet representative noted, forecasters can incorporate the daily weather forecast—which is short-term (covering three to five days with an outlook up to 10 days)—into their plans.

“That is why we always urge people to rely specifically on the short-term forecast (weather—ed.),” she said.

Natalia Ptukha, head of the Media Communications Department at the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, made these remarks during a briefing at Ukrinform on the topic: “Weather in the Fall and Winter: How Forecasts Are Created and How to Prepare in Advance for Nature’s Whims.”

Weather in Kyiv on October 24: rain and cloudy skies are expected.

In Ukraine on October 23, an atmospheric front from Western Europe will bring rain to most regions, while temperatures will remain high for late October.

A gradual cooling is expected in Ukraine in November, though overall the month may be warmer than the climatic norm. Forecasters do not predict severe or prolonged frosts.

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