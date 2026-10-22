Based on evidence provided by the Security Service of Ukraine, a court handed down another guilty verdict to a member of a Russian military intelligence (GRU) agent-combat group. The SBU uncovered and neutralized this cell in the summer of 2024 in the Kharkiv region.

At that time, law enforcement officers detained all four members of the hostile group who had blown up a Ukrainian serviceman’s vehicle. The soldier sustained serious injuries as a result of the explosion. According to the SBU, the group’s members were also involved in arson attacks on Ukrzaliznytsia facilities.

Based on SBU evidence, in August 2026, the perpetrator was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The convicted man has now received another 15-year prison sentence for setting fire to two Ukrzaliznytsia relay cabinets.

As a reminder, the hostile mission was carried out by a handyman from the suburbs of Kharkiv who had been recruited by Russian agents.

The man came to the attention of Russian intelligence through an acquaintance from Donetsk who is a member of the so-called “DNR special forces” and collaborates with Russian intelligence.

It was established that to set the relay cabinets on fire, the agent purchased a flammable mixture, which he subsequently poured onto the electrical equipment.

Based on new evidence of the agent’s subversive activities, the court found him guilty under Part 2 of Article 15 and Part 2 of Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (completed attempt at sabotage committed under martial law).

The investigation was conducted by SBU officers in the Kharkiv region under the procedural supervision of the regional prosecutor’s office. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine. The SBU detained a Russian agent in the Poltava region who was planning to assassinate the commander of a military unit. The SBU detained a Russian agent who planted explosives near a government building in the center of Rivne. Earlier, the SBU’s counterintelligence unit detained a Russian military intelligence agent in the Donetsk region who was guiding guided aerial bombs and strike drones in the Sloviansk direction. A Russian intelligence agent changed jobs at various companies in Dnipro to gather information for adjusting Russian strikes. Eventually, the man secured a position at a defense industry company, where he drew up detailed diagrams of workshops and warehouses.

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