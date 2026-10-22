In the Donetsk region, 18 service members from one of the military units were notified that they are suspected of participating in a scheme to illegally obtain combat pay.

Among those implicated are eight officers and ten enlisted personnel.

According to the investigation, from January 2024 to April 2025, the officers entered false information into official documents regarding the participation of certain service members in combat operations. In reality, they did not carry out the specified tasks, and some were outside the relevant areas.

Based on these documents, the servicemembers were paid salaries and additional bonuses, including payments of up to 100,000 hryvnias per month. The total amount of losses to the state exceeded 9.3 million hryvnias.

The suspects are charged with fraud, laundering of illegally obtained funds, abuse of official position, and evasion of military service. The suspects’ assets have been seized.

Source: Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for the Defense Sector of the Eastern Region.

Earlier, the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) exposed a patrol officer who organized trips to Poland for $7,000.

In the Khmelnytskyi region, a woman embezzled nearly 8,000 euros from her own daughter.

Fake electricity bills: how to avoid falling for scammers’ tricks.

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