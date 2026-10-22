Five residents of the Ternopil region have been notified that they are suspected of illegally using trademarks belonging to well-known global brands.

According to expert assessments, the losses incurred by The Procter & Gamble Company and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA exceed 12.9 million hryvnias.

According to the investigation, the organizer recruited his sister and acquaintances into the scheme. From December 2025 to April 2026, they purchased raw materials, manufactured, packaged, and sold counterfeit laundry detergents under the ARIEL, TIDE, LENOR, DASH, and PERSIL brands. The products were sold through wholesale distribution centers in the western regions of Ukraine.

During searches, law enforcement officers seized nearly 9,000 liters of counterfeit products, over 16,000 labels, manufacturing equipment, vehicles, and cash.

All five suspects are charged with offenses under Part 3 of Article 229 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. They have been released on bail. According to the prosecutor’s office, the organizer and his sister are also implicated in another case under the same article, which is currently being heard in court.

Source: Ternopil Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

On October 7, the State Bureau of Investigations launched a special operation called “Green Shield” in the forestry sector. Law enforcement officials will expose illegal logging, timber theft, and corruption schemes.

The SBI will report on the results of the “Green Shield” special operation after completing the initial investigative actions.

Previously, the SBI exposed a patrol officer who organized a trip to Poland for $7,000.

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