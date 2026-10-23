Ukraine is developing its own satellite communications system as an alternative to Starlink

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has agreed to cooperate with the Finnish companies ICEYE and Nokia in the field of space technology. The parties signed a letter of intent regarding the possible creation of a secure satellite communications system that will be under the control of the Ukrainian government.

The document was signed on October 22 during Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo’s visit to Ukraine. For now, the parties have agreed to explore opportunities for further cooperation in creating a dedicated satellite communications system to meet Ukraine’s needs.

At the same time, specific timelines for the project’s implementation and the amount of funding have not yet been disclosed. The signed document is a first step toward potential cooperation, not a final agreement on the deployment of a satellite network.

In early October, Iceye and Nokia announced a joint effort to develop secure broadband satellite communications. The system is expected to operate in low Earth orbit, similar to the Starlink network operated by the American company SpaceX.

The main difference of the future system will be the principle of managing its infrastructure. The contracting state will be able to independently own and manage all components of the network, including satellites, ground equipment, and communication terminals.

For Ukraine, such a system could provide its own secure satellite communications channel, which would be controlled directly by the state.

The new technology is being considered not only for military purposes. Satellite communications can also be used to protect national borders, support emergency services, and respond to disasters.

Rafal Modzenski, CEO and co-founder of Iceye, emphasized the importance of creating a system that would give Ukraine control over its own satellite communications. “Ukraine needs secure, sovereign, and high-performance satellite communication systems that it controls,” Modzienski stated.

For his part, Mikko Hautala, President of Nokia Defense, highlighted the role of satellite communications when ground-based infrastructure is damaged. According to him, satellite networks enable secure communications even when ground-based infrastructure is compromised. The future system is intended to give Ukraine the ability to independently control the communications on which it depends.

Source: Iceye

Earlier, the WSJ reported that Trump called Musk demanding that he lift Starlink restrictions for Ukraine.

Prior to that, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he was not involved in restricting Ukraine’s access to Starshield—the military version of the Starlink satellite system.

Musk himself claimed he had nothing to do with it either—arguing that Starshield belongs to and is controlled by the U.S. government, and that decisions regarding restrictions on the system’s use are made by the U.S. military and the U.S. president.

However, according to The Wall Street Journal, both are involved in slowing down Starshield: Musk, a well-known Putin supporter, approached Trump with a proposal to impose speed limits on the system, and the U.S. president agreed.

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