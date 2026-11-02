Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky stated that the former head of the Prosecutor General’s Office, Ruslan Kravchenko, did not contact Ukrainian law enforcement agencies to report a threat to his life in Austria.

According to Kovalsky, the situation may be an attempt to create grounds for obtaining asylum. “Someone is trying to create a solid basis for asylum,” he noted.

“Legally, we have nothing; no case has been registered regarding this matter, and no statement has been received from him (Kravchenko—‘Glavkom’). I also understand that there is a criminal investigation into this matter in Austria,” Kovalsky said.

According to the acting Prosecutor General, the Austrians have not contacted the Office of the Prosecutor General with a request for international legal assistance, but when such a request is received, a response will be prepared.

“My personal opinion, as someone who has read all these news reports, is that someone is trying to create a solid basis for asylum,” Kovalsky emphasized.

He made this statement during a closed-door meeting with the media.

As a reminder, the Office of the Prosecutor General has completed its investigation into former head of the agency Ruslan Kravchenko.



After leaving Ukraine, former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko registered his primary residence in Vienna.

It is also known that Ruslan Kravchenko declared 1.36 million hryvnias in salary for the partial year of 2026, while his wife Oleksandra’s income exceeded 5.4 million hryvnias. Information about the couple’s assets, income, and savings is contained in the declaration submitted after his resignation.

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