Ukrainian actress and comedian Iryna Soponaru celebrates her 40th birthday on October 22. To mark the occasion, she posted a humorous video on Instagram in which she poked fun at her age.

At first, a cake with candles shaped like the number “30” appears in front of the birthday girl. However, the number “3” is later replaced with a “4.” When Iryna realizes she has turned 40, she comically runs away from the cake.

“Happy birthday to me! I’m accepting congratulations,” she captioned the video.

Among those who have already joined in wishing Soponaru a happy birthday are actress Anna Salivanchuk, comedian Dyadya Zhora, TV host Alina Dorotyuk, director Oleksiy Komarovsky, and many others:

"Be happy, incredible girl, because you deserve it," "Happy birthday! Happy Birthday! All the best," "Happy Birthday, little star. May the numbers in your passport never stand in the way of your dreams and hopes," "Happy Birthday, fellow countrywoman."

Iryna Soponaru: What You Need to Know

Iryna Soponaru is a Ukrainian actress and comedian who rose to fame through her appearances in comedy TV shows. She gained widespread popularity for her role as Yarynka in the comedy series *Once Upon a Time in Poltava*.

She has also performed on “League of Laughter,” “Comedy Woman,” and “Women’s Quarter,” appeared in comedy series, and acted at the “Black Square” theater.

The actress posted a funny video on her Instagram.



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