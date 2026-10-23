Lubinec explained why the latest prisoner exchange was historic for Ukraine

On Thursday, October 23, the third phase of a large-scale prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia took place. Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada’s Commissioner for Human Rights, explained why this release was historic: Ukraine managed to free the largest number of convicted servicemen to date.

Among the freed defenders are two soldiers who were taken prisoner back in 2018 and 2020.

“This is a historic exchange, as we managed to bring back the largest number of convicted servicemen: 86 convicted individuals and one defender who was facing criminal prosecution. Overall, servicemen from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including the Territorial Defense Forces, the National Guard of Ukraine, and the State Border Guard Service, are returning home. Also, for the first time in a long while, we’ve managed to bring back a large number of Azov fighters. One servicemember from the “Aidar” battalion is also home,” the ombudsman noted.

According to the Ombudsman, among those who have returned are five people who were presumed dead during the Russian terrorist attack in Olenivka in July 2022. In particular, two of the returned defenders had been taken prisoner back in 2018 and 2020.

“We managed to secure the return of soldiers who were seriously ill or severely wounded. I repeatedly appealed to the Russian side regarding several of them who are in critical condition. All those returned were confirmed to have been in captivity by the ICRC and other sources,” the statement reads.



Lubinec clarified that the youngest released soldier is 24 years old, and the oldest is 63. One of those returned has a birthday tomorrow—he will turn 60.

This was reported with reference to Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.

As a reminder, the long-awaited exchange took place: Ukraine repatriated 270 Ukrainians from Russian captivity.

Ukraine and Russia carried out a prisoner exchange on a 270-for-270 basis.

On October 23, Ukraine repatriated seven more civilians from the occupied territories to government-controlled areas. Among them were a 90-year-old woman with limited mobility, a 50-year-old Ukrainian woman with serious health conditions, as well as a young woman and her child.

Prior to this, as a result of repatriation efforts, the bodies of 252 deceased individuals—who, according to the Russian side, were Ukrainian servicemen—were returned to Ukraine. This was reported by representatives of the relevant Ukrainian agencies.

Earlier, the Russian side had handed over the bodies of 252 deceased servicemen to Ukraine. The repatriation of the bodies was carried out in accordance with agreements between the parties.

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