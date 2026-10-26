Internally displaced persons may be removed from the registry without their consent: list of grounds

A new law on internally displaced persons (IDPs) has taken effect in Ukraine, establishing the grounds for removing displaced persons from the registry. In certain cases, this can be done without a request from the individual.

The relevant provisions are set forth in Article 10 of Law of Ukraine No. 4924-IX “On Internally Displaced Persons,” which took effect on October 22, 2026.

When an IDP is removed from the registry at their own request

According to the law, the basis for removal from the registry is a personal application by the IDP requesting:

termination of their registration as an internally displaced person;

returning to their former place of residence;

relocation abroad for permanent residence.

Under what conditions can registration be terminated without a request

The law provides for a number of cases in which removal from the registry is possible without an application from the displaced person. Specifically, this occurs if a person:

voluntarily returns to their former place of residence but fails to report this in accordance with established procedures;

has moved abroad for permanent residence;

has been outside Ukraine for more than 90 consecutive days or more than 180 days in total during the year;

provided knowingly false information, on the basis of which they were registered as an IDP;

has been convicted of a crime against the foundations of Ukraine’s national security or of justifying, recognizing as lawful, or denying the Russian Federation’s armed aggression against Ukraine, in accordance with Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine;

left the territory where conditions for a safe and dignified return have been restored;

has died or has been declared dead.

At the same time, exceptions are provided for staying abroad for valid reasons. The list of such circumstances and the time limits shall be determined by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

The government must also establish the procedure for determining the territories to which people can return safely and with dignity.

Can a person be removed from the IDP registry due to a change in registration?

A change in the registered place of residence within territory controlled by Ukraine does not in itself constitute grounds for removal from the IDP registry if the person has not actually returned to their previously abandoned place of residence.

What’s Changing for IDPs

The new law provides for a gradual transition to maintaining records of internally displaced persons in a Unified Information Database.

IDP certificates issued previously remain valid. There is no need to renew them simply because the new law has taken effect.

Changes to the amount of living assistance are also being discussed. Specifically, the government’s budget directives include proposals to increase the allowance by 1,000 hryvnias starting in 2027: to 3,000 hryvnias for adult IDPs and to 4,000 hryvnias for children and people with disabilities. These amounts should be viewed as planned changes, not as currently effective payment amounts.

As a reminder, in the Khmelnytskyi region, the cost of a home for a large IDP family was overestimated by ₴2.6 million.

The Cabinet of Ministers has officially defined the powers of the new Ministry of Regions and IDPs.

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