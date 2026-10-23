The government will strengthen cybersecurity for government services in response to Russian attacks on digital infrastructure

The Ukrainian government is strengthening the protection of government digital services against cyberattacks amid an increase in Russian attacks on information infrastructure. Heads of all executive agencies have been instructed to urgently form cybersecurity teams, purchase the necessary software, and put it into operation.

“The government is strengthening the cybersecurity of government services. I have given a direct order to the heads of all executive agencies to urgently form cybersecurity teams, purchase software, and put it into operation,” Koretskyi noted.

According to the prime minister, Russia is systematically targeting not only energy facilities but also Ukraine’s digital infrastructure.

In particular, about ten data centers were damaged in Kyiv during September.

Serhiy Koretskyi also emphasized the growing cyber threats. He said that Russia is increasingly using artificial intelligence to carry out cyberattacks, with government information systems and Ukrainian businesses among the primary targets.

“Cyberattacks are also intensifying. The enemy is increasingly using artificial intelligence, and one of the main targets is government information systems and Ukrainian businesses. Key digital agencies are already capable of repelling attacks using AI. I expect the same level of preparedness from every government agency and institution,” the head of government concluded.

In accordance with the prime minister’s directive, executive authorities must promptly establish cybersecurity teams, provide them with the necessary software tools, and implement appropriate solutions.

The government expects all government agencies to be prepared to counter cyberattacks, particularly those that employ artificial intelligence tools. This should strengthen the protection of government information systems and digital services amid growing cyber threats.

This was announced by Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi.

As a reminder, the GigaCenter data center in Kyiv was damaged as a result of Russian shelling on October 20. Due to damage to the equipment, users were warned of possible service disruptions. Currently, the company’s specialists are working to mitigate the consequences of the attack.

As a result of a nighttime ballistic attack by Russia on October 19, the equipment and infrastructure of one of Datagroup’s data centers were completely knocked out. It is impossible to restore its operation, but customers continue to be served through backup sites.

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