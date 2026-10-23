The Odesa region is ready for the start of the heating season, but heat supply will begin only under certain conditions.

What Determines the Start of the New Heating Season

The official stated that the Odesa region is ready for the 2026–2027 heating season.

“Over the past few months, together with local communities and all relevant agencies, we have carried out the necessary preparations to ensure the region is as ready as possible for the fall and winter period,” Kipper said.

At the same time, he noted that the start of the heating season in the region will depend on:

weather conditions;

temperature conditions.

Are the region’s socially critical facilities ready for the cold weather?

According to Kipper, socially critical facilities—hospitals, schools, and heat and water supply companies—are already equipped with:

generators;

fuel reserves.

“We are also strengthening energy resilience. Twenty-one distributed heat generation units with a total capacity of 36 MW are ready for operation,” the head of the Regional State Administration said.

He added that they are also continuing to:

installing modular boiler rooms;

strengthening the protection of critical infrastructure.

“Although the security situation remains unpredictable, we are doing everything possible to ensure that critical facilities operate stably under any conditions,” Kipper said.

Finally, he thanked the communities, rescue workers, energy workers, utility workers, and “everyone who prepared the region for winter.”

This was reported with reference to a Facebook post by Oleg Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military (State) Administration.

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