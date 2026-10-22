Finnish Prime Minister Orpo arrived in Kyiv

On October 22, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo arrived in Kyiv on a visit. Finland has already provided Ukraine with nearly 5 billion euros in aid, and the purpose of the trip is to reaffirm its continued support.

The visit’s agenda includes meetings with Ukrainian leaders and a business forum featuring Finnish companies.

“Prime Minister Orpo will also express support for the reforms necessary for Ukraine’s accession to the EU. These reforms are important not only for the country’s European integration but also for its citizens, businesses, and economic recovery,” according to a statement from the Finnish government’s press service.

The visit will also include a Ukrainian-Finnish business forum with representatives from more than ten Finnish companies.

Orpo last visited Ukraine in May 2025, and before that, in August 2023.

Source: Government of Finland

Prior to this, the President of Finland announced progress in the peace talks in Norway.

Earlier, on October 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Norway, where he had scheduled a series of meetings with international partners.

Following that, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff began talks in Oslo.

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