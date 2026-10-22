The American company Lockheed Martin is considering developing a special version of the F-16 fighter jet tailored to Ukraine’s needs. Potential upgrades include increasing the flight range, installing a modern radar, and expanding the list of compatible European weapons.

According to preliminary information, the upgraded F-16 could be equipped with an active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, as well as the capability to use a wider range of European weapons. This includes, in particular, guided bombs and cruise missiles.

Currently, Ukraine primarily uses European F-16 fighter jets modernized under the MLU (Mid-Life Upgrade) program. However, these aircraft still retain older radar systems, which are inferior in capability to more modern systems.

It is not yet known whether the project involves the production of new F-16s specifically for Ukraine or whether it entails a major modernization of existing aircraft.

The second option could be similar to Turkey’s F-16 modernization program. Under that program, older aircraft are equipped with new onboard computers, software, avionics, and radar systems.

This approach would potentially allow Ukraine to enhance the combat capabilities of its existing fleet and extend the service life of its fighter jets without having to purchase the significantly more expensive Block 70 version.

One possible upgrade option is the AN/APG-83 SABR radar, which Lockheed Martin offers for modernizing existing F-16s. This radar system uses Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) technology.

The first image released shows a model of a probable Ukrainian version of the F-16 fighter jet in a new paint scheme. It also features conformal fuel tanks and a Sniper XR targeting pod.

The second image shows the AN/APG-83 SABR radar, which Lockheed Martin is actively promoting as an upgrade option for F-16 fighter jets.

At the same time, information about a special Ukrainian version of the F-16 remains preliminary for now: the final technical specifications, the project’s implementation format, and the timeline for its possible realization have not been disclosed.

This was reported by Defence Blog, citing sources within the company.

On Monday, October 19, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with representatives of the American defense contractor Lockheed Martin. One of the topics of discussion was Ukraine’s defense against ballistic missiles.

The Netherlands has agreed to assist Ukraine with the maintenance of the F-16s. The decision was made following a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who had previously reported that a portion of Ukraine’s fighter jets had been undergoing repairs in Europe for an extended period.

Earlier, Airbus CEO Guillaume Fori addressed British Prime Minister Andy Bernam with a warning regarding the possible selection of the American company Lockheed Martin to produce Skynet military satellites.

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