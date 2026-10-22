An FSB agent who orchestrated a Russian attack on a unit of UAV operators was exposed within the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Military Counterintelligence Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine has exposed yet another Russian agent within the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A mobilized resident of the Zhytomyr region, who had been recruited by the FSB even before his conscription, passed on the coordinates of Ukrainian military personnel to the enemy and directed a Russian airstrike against a unit of drone operators. Thanks to the SBU’s swift action, more than 100 Ukrainian drone operators were evacuated from the potential strike zone in time.

According to the investigation, after deserting his military unit, the suspect traveled to the Kyiv region, where he continued to carry out tasks for the Russian intelligence service. He transmitted the coordinates of the Ukrainian Defense Forces to the FSB and tracked the locations of the Ukrainian army’s logistics centers, which the Russians were targeting with missile and air strikes.

SBU officers documented the suspect’s illegal activities and detained him near one of the critically important warehouses in the Kyiv region.

According to the case file, the FSB recruited the man even before his mobilization into the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Initially, he carried out so-called test missions—gathering information on the locations of fuel and energy facilities in northern Ukraine.

Later, Russian intelligence officers instructed the agent to enlist in the Defense Forces so that he could spy directly from within the Ukrainian military.

While training in a drone operator course, the man collected personal data on the command staff and military personnel at the training center for the enemy. He subsequently passed on information to Russian intelligence that could be used to plan strikes against Ukrainian military facilities.

In exchange for his cooperation, representatives of the Russian Federation promised the agent “evacuation” to Russia and Russian citizenship.

During his arrest, a smartphone was seized from the suspect, which, according to the SBU, contained evidence of his collaboration with the FSB.

Investigators from the Security Service informed the man that he was suspected of violating two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

treason committed under martial law ;

knowingly false reporting of a bomb threat at a critical infrastructure facility.

The suspect is currently being held in custody without the right to bail. If found guilty, he faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The SBU emphasizes that the timely exposure of the agent made it possible to evacuate more than 100 Ukrainian servicemen from the danger zone and prevent potential casualties among UAV operators.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine.

Earlier, the Counterintelligence Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine detained an 18-year-old resident of Odesa in Kyiv who is suspected of treason. According to the investigation, he provided Russian intelligence services with coordinates for attacks on Odesa and Dnipro, gathered information on Ukrainian air defense and defense industries, and was planning a terrorist attack in the capital.

In the Rivne region, an FSB agent who was preparing to blow up a section of railroad track in front of a freight train was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. The man was supposed to plant an explosive device and remotely detonate it while the train was moving. The SBU detained him back in January 2025—before he had a chance to plant the explosives.

In the Khmelnytskyi region, a woman embezzled nearly 8,000 euros from her own daughter.

Fake electricity bills: how to avoid falling for scammers’ tricks.

Scammers intimidated a 13-year-old daughter of a military officer and swindled $54,000 from her.

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