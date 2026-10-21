On the night of October 21–22, Ukrainians will be able to see the peak of the Orionids

On the night of October 22, residents of Ukraine will be able to observe the peak of the Orionid meteor shower.

This annual meteor shower is active from October 2 to November 7, and it will peak on the night of October 22, 2026, when, under ideal viewing conditions, observers can see between 10 and 20 meteors per hour.

The Orionids occur when Earth passes through a cloud of debris—ice and dust—left behind by Comet 1P/Halley (better known as Halley’s Comet).

The meteors streaking across the sky are among the fastest of all meteor showers, as Earth collides with Halley’s Comet’s stream of particles almost “head-on.”

According to NASA, the Orionids race across the sky at a speed of 66 kilometers per second, which is only 5 km per second slower than the faster Leonids.

The Orionids can be observed by residents of both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres (weather permitting).

It is noted that meteor showers are named after the constellation from which the meteors appear to originate; this point is called the radiant. When viewed from Earth, it appears as though the Orionid meteor shower originates roughly from the direction of the constellation Orion.

Orion is located on the celestial equator and is visible worldwide.

This is reported by Space.com.

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