The "Home" program has introduced a new model for young families

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a new model for young families' participation in the eOselya program. The changes are intended to expand families' opportunities to purchase their own homes.

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi announced this on Facebook.

According to him, under this model, the interest rate is 7% for the first three years, 10% from the fourth to the tenth year, and 12% starting in the eleventh year. For each child born or adopted after the loan is received, the interest rate will be reduced by 2 percentage points, but not below 0.1%.

Under this model, borrowers will be able to purchase a home “with room to grow,” meaning that the cost and square footage of the home may exceed standard parameters by up to 40%. The difference in cost is covered by the borrower’s own contribution. Larger homes can be purchased in new developments or in buildings that were completed no more than three years ago.

In addition, the head of government noted that the verification of borrowers’ financial status has been improved. This will help prevent abuse, ensuring that state support goes to those who truly meet the program’s conditions.

“These changes are necessary so that young families can immediately choose a home with enough space for their children, pay less on their mortgage with the arrival of each child, and, importantly, plan their future in Ukraine,” the Prime Minister emphasized.

As a reminder, the government is preparing incentives to boost the birth rate and lower interest rates under the “eOselya” program for parents.

Previously, Ukraine expanded the “eOselia” preferential mortgage program, and now veterans and families of fallen defenders will be able to obtain housing at a reduced interest rate of 3%. The state will partially subsidize the interest, gradually adjusting the loan terms over the next few years. The new rules are set to take effect in a month.

In Ukraine, nearly 27% of housing listings meet the criteria for the “eVidnovuvannya” program, and another 8.8% meet those for the “eOselya” program. At the same time, supply and demand vary significantly across different regions.

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