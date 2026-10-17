Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, who commanded the 9th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has been discharged from active military service and placed in the reserves. Sources report this, noting that the relevant order was signed by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by “Glavkom,” citing sources in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the publication’s sources, the decision to dismiss Tarnavsky was made a few days ago. Maxim Marchenko is currently serving as acting commander of the 9th Army Corps. The appointment of a new corps commander will be decided at a later date.

Maksym Marchenko, who is currently serving as acting commander of the 9th Army Corps, previously headed the Odesa Regional Military Administration. He held that position from March 2022 to March 2023.

Source: Glavkom

Earlier, Zelenskyy promoted the corps commander to the rank of brigadier general.

In addition, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the honorary award “For Courage and Bravery” to four military units.

In Ukraine, charges were filed against a former military officer who defected to Russia and became a major general.

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